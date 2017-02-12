Rory Feek Fulfills Promise to His Late Wife By Attending The Grammys

Rory Feek is attending the 2017 Grammy Awards, keeping a promise he made to his wife, Joey, before she died.



Last year, the pair was nominated for best country duo/group performance, but they watched the awards show from home because Joey was battling stage-four cancer.



They lost to Little Big Town and Joey told Rory that if they ever got another nomination he should attend the ceremony.



She died one month later at the age of 40.



Now their album Joey + Rory is nominated for best roots gospel album for "Hymns" and Rory said he is going to fulfill that promise.



"Now I am even more thankful that I am going because she did want me to go," Rory told the Associated Press.



The album "Hymns" was created as Joey was undergoing cancer treatment. It was recorded in hotel rooms whenever she had the strength to sing.



"It was hard for her, but it was a reprieve for her because she loved those songs so much," Rory said. "In the midst of hard things she was dealing with, that was the thing she was really excited about."



"Hymns" hit the top of Billboard's country albums chart when it was released last February and became one of the top-selling country albums of the year.



Rory said he is no longer writing songs, playing the guitar, or singing, but he is finding another way to tell their story.



"This Life I Live" will be published on Valentine's Day. It tells the story of Rory's life, including how he met a woman named Joey Martin.



"Our first date was on Valentine's Day in 2002, so that's 15 years to the day," Rory said. "This one will be special, too, because she'll be with me and we'll be sharing more of our story and she would love that. She would absolutely love that."

