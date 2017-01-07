How the Philadelphia Eagles Are Forging A Bond Through Christ

Although the Philadelphia Eagles lost their chance at the Super Bowl title, they are winning when it comes to living out their faith.

Not too many professional teams hold bible studies every week or make it a point to pray together, but a number of the Eagles do.

"When you're passionate about something and you can feel it in your heart and your soul…that's the power of God right there," Linebacker Mychal Kendricks said.

It is not uncommon to find players across the league who have a faith in Jesus, but five of the Eagles' members were baptized together in the team's recovery pool at the practice facility, Relevant Magazine reported.

Chase Daniel, one of the team's quarterbacks, hosts a Bible study for couples every week.

"This is by far the most spiritual team I've been on," Daniel told ESPN.

The team also holds a bible study at their practice facility and meets for prayer the night before they play a game.

Team pastor and tight end, Trey Burton, said he believes that his faith in God played a role in his recovery from injuries.

Doctors told him early in the season that he would miss several week of play due to a calf injury, but he only missed one game.

"I had a couple guys here lay hands on me and pray on me and then I went home and had my wife and my kids and one of our pastor friends come and lay their hands on me, and immediately I woke up the next morning and I was totally fine," he said.

Although, they are powerful in prayer they do not make it a point to push their faith on the other players.

"We can't just take Bibles and slap them across people's heads and think they're going to want to join and learn more about Christianity," Jordan Matthews, a receiver on the team, told ESPN.

Chris Maragos, who plays safety, said coming to Christ is rather simple.

"You'll never have enough money, you'll never have enough fame… but if you put Jesus in that place, he is truth, he is satisfaction, he is all those things that we're looking for," he said.