Man Following Old Bible Cliche Ends Up Saving a Life

What would you do if you pulled up to a red light and saw a man in the road in front of you, hunched over and apparently coughing?

If you're former American Ninja Warrior contestant and exterminator Pavel Fesyuk you save the man's life, that's what.

Turns out the gentleman in the road wasn't coughing, he was choking. But because Fesyuk believes on the 'old cliché' found in the Bible to 'do unto others' – he decided not to continue on down the road. Instead, he decided to check up on the man – and it paid off big time.

The young hero spoke to WHEC Channel 10:

"I was pulling up, I noticed a man kind of hunched over on the truck of his car," says Pavel. "To me, it looked like he was coughing, based on his body movements."

Fesyuk quickly realized that the man wasn't coughing, but rather choking.

"What can I do? He started patting my back to show me, and that was working so he kept showing me where he wanted me to. I am just going to go start with the Heimlich."

While the actions that Fesyuk was taking were not exactly the proper way to do the Heimlich, it should be noted that he is not an emergency worker, but rather a father.

When asked if he was trained in CPR, Fesyuk admitted he was not. But he's the next best thing – a dad. And we all know, dad's are pretty awesome. This guy is no exception. His reason for helping? An old cliché he says, straight out of the Bible.

"I just know from seeing it enough. I am around kids all the time, and see the posters on how to do it."

The dad will use what happened today as an example for his kids.

"I like to teach them to help others, put their needs before their own and kind of be selfless. The old cliché… do unto others."

"Take the extra second. What is two seconds out of my day to help somebody and in that case it really helped him."

That man who Fesyuk helped is okay, and said he didn't need any medical attention. He then left before anyone could get his name.

But it was all caught on camera. In fact, it was on a dash camera. It was put on the work truck in case anything happened at one of their calls.

Another hero in the right place, right time.

The two men walked off their separate ways like nothing happened. Incredible!

