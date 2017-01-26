Sadie Robertson Talks Bold Christianity

Sadie Robertson is known for her "Duck" calling family, and her Christian faith. In a recent interview the teen opened up about the importance of Christians sharing their faith with the world.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Robertson said, "I don't understand why we always say we're a Christian but we can still have fun with the world. And we try to prove ourselves to others that we can still be a Christian and do the things of the world. But in fact, what we should be doing is saying 'I am a Christian, why don't you come over here and join me?'"

She added, "We know this great lifestyle but for some reason we say to the people of the world, 'Oh yeah, I have this but let me join you."

Robertson also admitted that being bold about her faith hasn't always been easy.

"It's been a challenge for me because I've definitely talked like that, trying to get the language of the world and then I'll talk about God. When I really should say, 'This is why you should join me, this is amazing. This is why you should know my God that I serve," she said.

Robertson also told The Christian Post she has grown bolder in the new year, and gives credit to her involvement in Winter Jam. She kicked off the year as a guest speaker at the event.