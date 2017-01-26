The Story of God: Morgan Freeman Explores Heaven and Hell

LOS ANGELES – What we believe happens to us after we die shapes the way we live our lives.



In the second season of the National Geographic hit series, "The Story of God," actor Morgan Freeman explores what people believe about heaven and hell and how that shapes the way we live our lives.



Freeman has an impressive record of his roles on the big screen, including playing God himself. But he's stepping out of character to personally explore the question, who is God?

"They felt like they got to know Mr. Freeman in a different way because he's not playing a role," executive producer Lori McCreary said. "He's himself because [of] the intimate moments about what he's really like."

The series doesn't attempt to lead the audience to any particular conclusion. Instead it takes a neutral perspective when it comes to belief.

"With turning into the second season what did you hope to find?" CBN's Angela Zatopek asked Freeman.

"We don't have hopes for this kind of thing," he replied. "Go into it with an open mind and see what you find."

Season 2 explores highly debated topics such as what are heaven and hell?

Freeman talks with Krista Gorman, a woman who nearly died giving birth to her child.

"The standout in heaven and hell is the lady who had the near-death experience eight minutes away from here," Freeman recalled. "She was having a baby and the big fight was to save her. They thought they had lost her."

"I wasn't getting any blood flow to my brain," Gorman says in a clip from the series. "The next thing I remember is being very far above my body. I felt this tugging at me to say 'come on' and I started moving through the wall into this bright white space."

Freeman descends into unseen places to explore questions people of all faiths and backgrounds contemplate and how they respond.

"She described the trip to heaven. She had these angel figures around her so clearly," McCreary said. "It's the Christian type of heaven."

The episode also explores how other belief systems define the afterlife.

Season 2 wraps up January 30, with the finale entitled 'Proof of God." In the final segment, Freeman meets with various religious leaders and scientists to continue the conversation among people from diverse cultural backgrounds.