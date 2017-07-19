Celebrities Give Thanks to God for Little Miracles

Celebrities may have money, fame and all that this world has to offer, but they still face challenges that only God can meet.

For film and music stars Jaime Pressly, Geril Halliwell and Goldie Hawn the challenge was children.

Pressly is thanking God for her twins. After having a hard time conceiving, she says God blessed her with two babies at once.

"We thought we were going to have to do IVF," Pressly said to US Weekly.

The 39-year-old said she was "shocked" to learn that her 10-year-old son would finally have two siblings in November.

"It's like God cut me slack and was like, 'I'm going to give you two in one so you don't have to do it again,'" she said.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is also thanking God for her child.

Halliwell said she became pregnant two months after she asked God to prove he "exists," by helping her conceive. Now she believes her son was a gift from God.

Goldie Hawn's son was near death, when she asked God to heal him. Her one-day-old son, Oliver Hudson, suffered complications after birth, but she says God healed her son after she asked Him to.