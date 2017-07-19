Death of 'Walking Dead' Stuntman Sparks Rallying Cry for Prayer

Earlier this month, 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker of "The Walking Dead" was killed in an on-set accident near Atlanta, Georgia according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The tragedy was sudden and unprecedented. But even amidst heartache, actors from the show began asking for prayer in a moving display of faith.

"HUGE Prayers for our #WalkingDead stuntman John Bernecker & Family now!" tweeted Daniel Newman, who plays the character Daniel.

HUGE Prayers for our #WalkingDead stuntman John Bernecker & Family now! — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) July 14, 2017

Sabrina Gennarino, who plays the part of Tamiel, and Ann Mahoney, the actress for the character Olivia, shared their prayers and condolences on social media too.

Sending peace, strength, love and prayers to the loved ones of #JohnBernecker . May his light live on in you #nola #TWDFamily ❤️ — Sabrina Gennarino (@girlsgottaeat) July 14, 2017

Much sadness about #nola actor #JohnBernecker today. Sending peace to his family. Pray for them please. — Ann Mahoney (@ANNIEMOHO) July 14, 2017

"The Walking Dead" showrunner Scott Gimple said, "Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," in a statement issued to the show's production team after the accident." John's work on 'The Walking Dead' and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends."

Even Kellan Lutz, an actor who isn't directly associated with the show, but worked with Bernecker, tweeted out requests for prayer.

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! — Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) July 14, 2017

Lutz played roles in "Twilight" and "The Legend of Hercules."

Bailey Chase, from the show "24" also tweeted, "I miss you bud. Prayers to your family #RIP."

Bernecker worked as Chase's stunt double on the show.