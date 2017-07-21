Faith-Based Film Featuring Dennis Quaid Tells the Story Behind a Hit Song

Actor Dennis Quaid and country singer Trace Adkins are set to appear in the 2018 film, "I Can Only Imagine," according to Deadline.

The upcoming faith-based flick is about the story behind MercyMe's 1999 hit song, "I Can Only Imagine." It was written by their lead singer, Bart Millard, and became the first Christian song to go platinum. In 2014, it was certified 2X platinum.

"No one knows the story behind it, and how this song that really touched the world came to be," said writer and co-director, Jon Erwin.

According to Andrew Erwin, Jon's brother and fellow director, the movie tells a "very interesting, complex father-son story."

"It's all about the redemption quality of the whole thing," said Millard himself. "It's the fact that if the gospel can change that dude, it can change anybody."

Dennis Quaid echoes Millard.

"It's very uplifting, (it's) about how one can really have a complete change in one's heart and how much you can move the earth with that," he said. "That doesn't happen very often."

According to the film's official Facebook page, it serves as "a powerful reminder of how God can soften the hardest of hearts, offer forgiveness to the unforgivable, and mend broken relationships."

"It's interesting, it's compelling, it's real," said Trace Adkins. "It's not just about 'I Can Only Imagine.' It's about Bart's Spiritual Journey."

Kevin Downes, who worked with the Erwin brothers on "Woodlawn" and "Moms' Night Out," is one of the film's producers.

"I Can Only Imagine" is set to release in the spring of 2018.

