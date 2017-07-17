'Freak Athlete': MLB Players Stand by Tebow for His Baseball Dreams

Tim Tebow is finally receiving a warm welcome from some athletes after making the decision to play professional baseball a year ago.

The 29-year-old former NFL star plays for the New York Mets' high-A team called the St. Lucie Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

A number of critics have blasted the Mets for taking on Tebow last year, calling it a publicity stunt.

However, now a number of high profile MLB players are cheering for his success in minor league baseball, according to a report in ESPN.

"For anyone to take that long off of baseball and do what he's doing — he's a freak athlete, I know that for sure. I was committed to Florida when he was there and doing his thing, and I think there's not any doubt about his athletic ability," pitcher Lance McCullers of the Houston Astros told ESPN. "I saw he went to high-A and then hit a home run the next day. He seems to be doing well."

Another baseball player, New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto, said he was impressed to see Tebow jump ahead in his baseball career.

"You always hear about when he hits a home run, when he makes a big play. It's pretty cool and inspiring, I guess, that he's been able to take this much time off and then have success in the minor leagues," the Mets player said. "With how much skill it takes to play this game, for him to take that much time off and compete in the minor leagues is pretty impressive. ... Having met him, I know he's genuine about it."

Detroit Lions starting pitcher Michael Fulmer also said he thought Tebow was doing a great thing.

"I think it's awesome what he's doing. Obviously, he got promoted to St. Lucie, and knowing some of the coaching staff that are working with him, he's in good hands," Fulmer said.

"I've kind of just been seeing what's popped up on Twitter, and he's doing a good job. I think it's great for him to believe in his dream and try to follow it, try to get to the big leagues," he added.

Tebow is progressing in his minor league career. On Thursday evening, he hit a walk-off home run that helped his team score a 5-4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas.

