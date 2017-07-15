"God's Not Dead" Actor to Star in Christian Film About Real Problems

Actors Kevin Sorbo and Seth Baldwin are raising awareness about a severe issue: teen overdose.

The two are set to star in “The Unmiracle,” a movie that tells the story of a town that is torn apart by the problem, and how it comes together and heals, according to Jesus Wired.

Throughout the seven interwoven plotlines within the film, audiences get an unflinching look into real problems that come when people – especially teenagers - engage in the dangerous usage of drugs and alcohol, and how redemption is never too far away.

The film is being distributed by Cinedigm and Faith Distributors, and is set to come out August 1 on digital and DVD.

It also features Mitch Johnson from “Girl Meets World,” Amy Lyndon from “Ugly Betty” and “Law and Order: LA” and Daniel Fissmer from “Lincoln” and “Grimm.”

Kevin Sorbo starred in the hit Christian film “God’s Not Dead,” as well as “Hercules” and “Soul Surfer.” He was also in the recent film titled “Chained No More,” which presents the problem of human trafficking.

Alec Baldwin has also worked on a good amount of films, which include “Faith of Our Father,” “God’s Club,” and “The Usual Suspects.”