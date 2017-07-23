Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ Asks for Help to Stop a False Rumor from Spreading

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the popular hosts of ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and thus have been the target of many attacks, falsehoods and just incorrect statements that frequently surface on the internet.

Joanna Gaines took to Facebook yesterday to put one of these rumors to rest:

“There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line. I wanted to take a minute to let y’all know that it’s simply not true. This is a SCAM!” Gaines said emphatically.

It’s amazing to see the levels people can sink to in order to try and make a quick buck. What’s even more incredible is that some people fall for it. On what universe does it make any sense whatsoever for Joanna to leave the career she loves and God has gifted her in, so she could go sell some skin care products? Not this universe, that’s for sure.

This rumor has been floating out there for some time, and the pair tried to swat it down back then in a blog post.

“We’ve heard it all” Joanna said at the time, explaining they’ve seen internet claims that they’re moving out of Waco in favor of Las Vegas, to even allegations they don’t actually have four children. “You can’t believe everything you read” she wrote.

The rumor first started earlier this spring. At the time, Joanna wrote a blog post shooting it down.

“No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And No! We are not expecting baby #5. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us,” she added.

She finished her post yesterday by asking for your help.

“Please spread the word by sharing, re-posting, and/or retweeting this post and send it to any information regarding the fake news websites or sponsored ads to [email protected]”

You know what to do – get sharing!