Justin Bieber Offers to Help Paparazzi After Accidentally Hitting Him With Car

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi photographer with his truck Wednesday evening, but stayed behind to make sure the man was okay.

Yahoo reports the pop star was leaving Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills when a swarm of paparazzi surrounded his car. One got too close and Bieber accidentally struck him, injuring the man.

Bieber is seen in a video crouching over the man asking "is there anything we can do to help you?" Meanwhile others at the scene outstretched their hands praying for Jesus to heal the man.

The photographer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No charges were pressed against Bieber after the police confirmed the collision was an accident.

"He got out. He had compassion. He's a good kid. Accidents Happen," the paparazzi photographer said in a video from his hospital room after the accident.

Justin Bieber's response to this incident is quite different from previous run-ins with the police.

He was charged with DUIs and resisting arrest in 2014 after racing through a Miami Beach neighborhood with a rented Lamborghini.

Recently, Bieber has been vocal about his newfound faith in Christ and has even turned his concerts into big worship services.