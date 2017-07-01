"Power" Star Says He Started Asking God for Guidance as Young Boy with Amazing Results

Omari Hardwick, star of the show "Power" on Starz network, says his prayers to God have become a reality.

He explained, in an Instagram post, he believes it is because at a young age he diligiently walked and talked with God about many things - including his future.

"When I was about 10 years old I used to ask my mother to stop the car & let me out so I could walk the rest of the way home.....alone. I never told her but I would use this time to talk to God & myself quietly, making stories up in my mind (ala my wildly & beautifully imaginative daughter) about far away lands," he wrote.

"I would ask Him if He wanted me to travel far away from home & to bring with me whatever stories I had. I kept asking Ma to allow this walk home faithful I would get this answer," Hardwick said in the post.

Raised by a Methodist father and Catholic mother in Decatur, Georgia, Hardwick was familiar with the Christian faith from an early age, according to the Christian Post.

The former college football player believes that God called him into his acting career.

"I began to ask myself the question, 'what does God want me to do with my life,'" he told the Christian Post. "I kept on hearing the voice of God saying if you are going to be the minister that your mom mentioned... then you have to act. My pulpit is acting."

Hardwick says he believes, despite his humble upbringing, his dreams of traveling and sharing stories are coming true in his life.

He also says God's answers have shown him the path to living out these dreams.

"I was born a proud, little, dusty, Georgia boy who would write & run & dream my way into long walks," he also wrote on Instagram.

"As much as I was assured & confident in God's answer as a YES....It will forever blow my mind He deemed my dusty boots strong enough & chilly enough to walk these stories ALL the way from my mother's car in Decatur to Monaco," Hardwick concluded.

