Sadie Robertson Reveals the Ugly Truth Behind the Modeling Industry

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took a stand against the modeling industry in a bold way on social media last week.

She says while she does not see herself as a model, the little experience she has shocked her.

"A few months ago I showed up for a photoshoot that I had thought was going to be a natural, no makeup photoshoot," she began her Facebook post. "The director of the shoot took a quick look at me and said, 'Nope this girl does not have the face to pull off a no makeup shoot.' So they proceeded to spend around 2 hours making it look as though I had no makeup on."

That was not the only time she was criticized for not achieving the industry's beauty standard.

"I've heard shocking things, had my stomach 'fat' pinched to make sure I knew which part I needed to get rid of. I've been told if I would lose 10 pounds then I may look like an actual model … ," she said.

Instead of being discouraged by these experiences, Robertson sees it as a powerful lesson on authentic beauty.

"These things at one point in my life would have really hurt me, but now I smile because I know my identity does not lie in my looks, my pictures, people's comments or my Instagram. My identity lies within the hands of my God who I believe created me to be fearfully and wonderfully made. I believe EVERYONE has the face to pull off a "no makeup shoot" because that is YOUR FACE. The makeup is the extra. It's fun, but when it becomes your everything that's when you begin to lose everything about what makes you… YOU," she said.