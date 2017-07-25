Wife Rewards Injured Navy SEAL with a Kiss When He Stands, but What He Does Next Will Break You Down

It was a magic moment captured on camera when an injured Navy SEAL stood up on his own and returned his wife's congratulatory kiss with a series of smooches on her neck and lips.

"That's the best you've stood up, yet," Jonathan Grant's physical trainer said.

When his wife gave him a peck on the lips, Jonathan responded with several kisses on her neck and lips.

"We hadn't been able to stand and hold each other since before the accident, but as soon as we got him up, he started kissing my neck," Laura Browning Grant told Cosmopolitan.com. "It gave me the chills -- him kissing me back, you don't realize how much that means until it's almost taken away from you."

The emotional moment has been watched over three million times.

Watch below

It's a small, but sweet reward after several horrific months.

In May, a car accident left Jonathan, 36, in a coma with severe brain damage.

Since that day, his wife Laura, has been at his side, leaving their home and her Yoga business, to take care of her husband.

The Daily Mail reports she spends 10-hours a day working with him in rehab.

His Go Fund Me page states, "Each day brings excitement with every eye flutter, flinch of the shoulder, and pushing back when his wife Laura asks him to resist her physical therapy movements."

Grant earned his Navy SEAL trident in 2007 and served his country on three overseas deployments.

When he got into the accident he was serving as a combat medic instructor at Fort Bragg.