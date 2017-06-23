ABC's 'Boy Band' Performer Brings Down House with 'Hallelujah' Song

ABC is following in the footsteps of NBC's "The Voice" and Fox's "American Idol" by producing its first reality singing competition where viewers at home can vote for their favorite vocalist.

On "Boy Band" young male singers compete for a spot in a five-member band and a Hollywood Records' music contract.

The 10-episode series features Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, former Spice Girl Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and multi-platinum Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland as the show's judges.

The show is filled with breath-taking vocal performances, slick dance moves, and host of talent, but why should Christian audiences tune in?

Well, Jaden Gray's rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on the show's premiere will give you Holy Spirit goosebumps.

The 16-year-old told host, Rita Ora, that he was "singing for Jesus" and you could tell.

"You got a serious anointing. You sing with a lot of poise. You know who you are. You would definitely make a great addition to a band. You are amazing. I was touched," Timbaland said.

Jaden is moving on with 12 others to compete for a spot in the band.