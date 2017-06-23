Ashton Kutcher's Netflix Show Makes a Bold Stand for Life

A popular show on Netflix tackles hot-button issues like pregnancy and abortion, but not in the way anyone expected.

Ashton Kutcher plays a football player named Colt Bennett on the Netflix show "The Ranch." Colt gets his ex-girlfriend Heather pregnant and suddenly faces a life or death decision.

Instead of pressuring Heather to have an abortion, Colt puts life first.

"I want you to know this kid will absolutely be my first priority," he says to her. "You, you're going to be a great mom. And I'm going to be a great dad. And the three of us, we'll make a great family," Colt says.

However, Heather has other plans and says she isn't ready to be a mother.

Colt reminds Heather that what's most important is the child's life.

"It's not about what I want anymore, this isn't about me, it's about this kid, and we're going to have to make sacrifices," he responds.

Colt even goes as far as saying abortion is morally wrong.

"This is wrong," Colt tells Heather. "You can't just take the easy way out."

Heather is relentless and decides to have an abortion anyways. Colt's gentleness and concern for the child eventually softens Heather's heart and she rejects abortion at the last minute.

"I can't. I can't do this," she says. "I thought it's what I wanted but, now that I'm here and it's all happening..."

Audiences are calling the show "revolutionary" especially since the pro-life voice is rarely heard in Hollywood.

Kutcher believes it is time to take a fresh look at issues like abortion in the entertainment industry.

"None of these issues are cut-and-dried and simple," Kutcher explained in an interview with "Parade." "If it were easy, people would just fix it! What this show gets to do is unpack these issues in a different way."