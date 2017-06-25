Celebs Complain, Sony Cancels a Family Friendly Move

Earlier this month Sony Pictures announced plans for it's "clean version" initiative, a move that would have offered edited versions of dozens of films on streaming services like iTunes and VUDU.

Sony back peddled after celebrites, like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen, complained.

Dr. Ted Baehr, Founder of Movieguide is calling on Sony to bring back the service, with a peition.

"Its unfortunate that families have to suffer because a few select scatological filmmakers want every curse word and lewd scene included in their movie, " Baehr said.

