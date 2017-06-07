Chonda Pierce: Kathy Griffin Ruined Her Career When She Cursed Jesus

Christian comedian Chonda Pierce says the only person responsible for Kathy Griffin's sudden career downfall after posting a fake picture of President Trump's severed head, is herself.

"I stand by my words because I have to. I'm in the same kind of job that she is," Pierce told Family Research Council President Tony Perkins in an interview on Washington Watch. "The consequence of what she's suffering is still a result of her behavior."

Pierce believes Griffin's downfall reflects a deeper spiritual battle at play.

"I think she started a downward spiral back in 2007," Pierce said, referring to when Griffin publicly cursed Jesus after winning an Emmy award.

"In my neck of the woods that's a spiritual warfare. You're inviting such evilness into your life. That's a danger zone for me," Pierce said.

While Griffin came under heavy fire for her recent actions, some comedians rallied behind her.

One of those supporters is Jim Carrey, who says comedians are supposed to cross the line.

"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real," Carrey said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Pierce doesn't agree.

"What I was disappointed in was how Jim Carrey defined comedy and I cannot find a single comedian who agrees with him," she said.

Ultimately, Chonda doesn't believe Griffin's downfall is an example of what happens when a comedian crosses the line, but what happens when one chooses to live without moral boundaries.

When there is a life that does not express or accept boundaries in your life, most likely you self-implode, she said.