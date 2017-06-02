College in Meltdown Mode Over 'Day of Absence' Plans

Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington was closed on Friday after someone called in a threat, saying he was armed and en route to the campus.

The college was closed and searched, but no active threat was found.

The threat and closure come after weeks of racial tension at the college over plans for a "Day of Absence" in which white students and faculty were asked to stay off campus for the day.

Bret Weinstein, a biology professor and self-described liberal progressive, came out against the segregation day plan, and now students are calling for his firing.

The "Day of Absence" is a tradition at Evergreen that dates back to the 1970s. But this year, students came up with a twist to the plan.

Weinstein explained to the Wallstreet Journal, "in previous years students and faculty of color organized a day on which they met off campus - a symbolic act based on the Douglas Turner Ward play in which all the black residents of a Southern town fail to show up one morning."

This year, white students and faculty were asked to leave the campus for the day.

The student newspaper reported that the decision was made after students of color "voiced concern over feeling as if they are unwelcome on campus, following the 2016 election."

Weinstein disagreed with this notion.

He wrote an email to the school's Director of First People's Multicultural Advising Services complaining about the change in tradition, saying "There is a huge difference between a group or coalition deciding to voluntarily absent themselves from a shared space in order to highlight their vital and under-appreciated roles, and a group or coalition encouraging another group to go away."

He called it a "forceful call to consciousness which is, of course, crippling to the logic of oppression," and he added that he considers it a "show of force, and an act of oppression in and of itself."

Read the entire letter here:

This is the email that Evergreen State College Professor Bret Weinstein might be fired for sending. pic.twitter.com/mmaQ30rPtY — Gamewashed (@TweetGamewashed) May 25, 2017

Shortly after expressing his view, Weinstein was confronted outside his classroom last week by a group of around 50 students insisting that he was "racist."

Watch the video:

"You' re supporting white supremacy" can be heard in the video.

Mr. Weinstein simply said his agenda was only the truth.

After the protest, college police were ordered by Evergreen's president to stand down.

Police told Weinstein they could not guarantee his safety on campus, so Mr. Weinstein ended up holding his biology class in a public park.

"Fire Bret" even showed up in graffiti on campus buildings.

The president has called his students protesting their professor "courageous" in a town hall meeting at the school and said "free speech must be fostered and encouraged."