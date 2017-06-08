Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant Goes Low to Soar High

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball payers in the world, with four NBA scoring titles, an NBA Most Valuable Player Award and two Olympic Gold Medals in his trophy case, yet he prizes humility above all.

"The Bible says the Lord exalts humility and that's one thing I try to be all the time. When people tell me I'm great, I remind myself that I can always be better. Humility comes before honor," Durant is quoted in an article in the Gospel Herald.

Now, he stands at the cusp of another great achievement, as his team, the Golden State Warriors is just one win away from capturing the NBA Championship and going an unprecedented 16-0 in the post season.

Durant and his teammate, Stephen Curry, who is also a Christian, are both open about their faith. Curry makes it a point to put Bible verses on his shoes before each game.

Durant, who was baptized at New York's Hillsong Church in 2013, wears a wristband that says "ibelieve' and a "Live for Eternity" tattoo.

In a 2012 interview with BeyondUltimate.com, Durant said, "The Bible both pumps me up and balances me to play my best."