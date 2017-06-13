Katy Perry's Family: 'Pray for Her'

The record-breaking pop artist Katy Perry is a far cry from the Jesus-loving preacher's kid she once was in her teens.

While her parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, who lead a prophetic ministry in California, disagree with their daughter's decisions, they still choose to love her. They recently spoke at the Church Of Grace in Yorba Linda, California, asking the congregation to pray for her.

"I want you to pray for my daughter," Keith said. "Don't judge her, pray for her."

Perry, who recently released a highly suggestive new single called "Bon Appétit, said on Nova's Smallzy's Surgery radio show that she and her parents "agree to disagree" when it comes to her music.

"The thing about it is, which is such a weird thing, to really understand we agree to disagree, but still with loving space," she said. "We all come from different places... you can have your belief system, nobody is telling you to not believe your beliefs but you can also come from a space of love. That's what my family and I exercise all the time."

Perry began her singing career as a Gospel artist before she moved into secular music at age 17. It wasn't long before she released the controversial song "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008.

She says she was inspired by the seventies group Queen, and the group's provocative lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

"I had never heard such an imaginative explanation of how to live," she recalled. "That was my first perspective on that world, and I just loved it. I felt so free and accepted."

Perry has since completely turned away from her faith and the Christian doctrine she clung to as a teen.

"I don't believe in a heaven or a hell or an old man sitting on a throne," said Perry in an issue of Marie Claire. "I believe in a higher power bigger than me because that keeps me accountable."