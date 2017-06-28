Keke Wyatt Makes a Bold Statement for Her Child Battling Cancer, Asks for Prayer

R & B star and actress Keke Wyatt has shaved her head and posted the picture for a reason very close to her heart. She did it in support of her child - who is fighting cancer - and is now asking for prayer.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old posted a photo on Instagram and explaining what she was doing.

"Plz pray for my family..." she said in a post on Instagram. "Haven't really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy's support I'm going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today… I need a complete healing for my baby."

In another post on Monday, Wyatt showed her shaved head.

Feeling kinda empty today!!! SMH A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Wyatt says she is devoted to her children. She believes she's called to be not only an artist but also a strong parent.

"I think I have an anointing on motherhood. I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it's a gift of mine," she said in a interview with the Christian Post earlier this year.

"That's one of my many gifts (and) talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it's not really that hard," she said.

She also believes her career has a purpose she doesn't yet fully understand.

"I don't even know why I'm still hanging around, I really don't," said Wyatt. "But for some odd reason I also think I'm still going because I haven't fulfilled what I'm supposed to do yet."

