Lebanon Bans 'Wonder Woman' in Racist Protest Against Israeli Actress

The new film Wonder Woman is officially banned from theaters in Lebanon.

The main actress of the film, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli and a former soldier in the Israeli army.



A Lebanese boycott group says on their Facebook page that Gadot is a supporter of Israel's military and policies against the Palestinian region of Gaza.

Cinemas in Beirut began removing the movie posters Wednesday, and cinema executives said the movie will not be shown because of the ban.

Grand Cinemas and the Warner Brothers in Lebanon announced the ban on their Twitter feeds.

Screenings for #WonderWoman have been cancelled tonight, the film is no longer debuting tomorrow in cinemas across Lebanon. — Warner Bros. Lebanon (@wbpictureslb) May 31, 2017

"We have few questions to ask. First, why now? Because the actress has been acting, we believe, in eight or nine films before and it was all released in the country, so why now?" said Isaac Fahed, sales and distribution manager of Grand Cinemas.

The ban would have reportedly been decided by Lebanon's ministry of economy.