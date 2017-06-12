Lecrae, Tori Kelly Deliver Uplifting Message to Cancer Patients in New Song

Award-winning rapper Lecrae and pop star Tori Kelly released a new song dedicated to those fighting the often emotional and heartbreaking battle against cancer.

"Life is a precious gift. A gift we often take for granted until it is threatened. Pain can be a haunting reminder to appreciate every waking moment," Lecrae said in an Instagram post. "So we wrote a song to share our hope in the midst of that pain. "

The new song hits close to home for Lecrae and Kelly.

"At the time of this song's composition, some of our loved ones were battling cancer. We wanted to encourage them to hold on and tell them we are here waiting, hoping, praying, and fighting with them," he added.

The song looks at the daily struggles of fighting cancer and relying on God for hope.

Click to listen to the full song below