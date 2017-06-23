Rory Feek Reflects on Wife's Life in Touching New Book

Click above to watch the CBN's full interview with Rory Feek.

Rory and Joey Feek released several studio albums, earned a grammy, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in country music.

Along the way they showed the world the power of love through adversity, especially when Joey was diagnosed with cancer shortly after giving birth to their daughter in 2014.

Just two years later, Joey died.

Rory reflects on his wife's life and faith in a new book called "This Life I live."