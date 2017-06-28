Sadie Robertson Thanks God for Protection During Life-Threatening Encounter

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is publicly thanking God for protecting her during a "frightening" experience and says "scary things can happen at any time."

"Tonight was a very frightening night," Robertson said in a recent Instagram post. "I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had been previously been following me in the mall. You hear this story all the time... I won't go into the details of mine however I'm very thankful tonight to be writing y'all a message of awareness tonight."

She reminded her audience that God is good but "scary things can happen at anytime because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world."

"I want to encourage you in saying that that's when the promises of the Lord are something we have to truly be so thankful for," she added in the post. "Today more than any I'm thankful to be able to have joy knowing I'm protected in the shadow of His wing."

She also encouraged her followers to be aware and listen to the Holy Spirit when they enter dangerous situations.

"I want to encourage everyone to be aware of your surroundings...a minute of not paying attention tonight could of created a whole different life for me," she said."I'm praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight."

Robertson is preparing for her Live Original Tour this fall. She will travel to multiple cities across the country with worship artists to spread a message of God's love.