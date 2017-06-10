Tasha Cobb's Wedding Advice: 'You Don't Have to Prove Anything'

It is wedding season and the newly married Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs is giving some helpful advice for new brides.

It may be surprising to some that Cobbs, who married music producer and director Kenneth Leonard in March, didn't even want a wedding.

"True Story: I NEVER wanted a 'wedding,'" Cobbs said in a recent Facebook post. "I always knew that I would be married, but I was just always turned off by the fanfare surrounding weddings. I grew up in a home with both of my parents. Daily, I witnessed the epitome of a Godly marriage."

Instead of making her wedding all about pomp and circumstance she decided to make it about what she and her husband's relationship is truly centered on -- God and friendship.

"When Kenny and I began having conversations about marriage I took my brainstorming to the maximum level! I thought, what represents who we are? Worship, prayer, fun, laughter, and family! So why can't our ceremony be just that? We both agreed on this approach," she said.

Cobbs says new brides shouldn't feel pressured to please their guests, it's about celebrating a covenant.

"This post is for the single girl or bride-to-be who is struggling with 'who's gonna be upset if I don't?!' ... Be freed! You don't have to spend your last dime to prove anything! Your marriage is a covenant between you, your spouse and GOD! Do what makes you happy!" she said.

The singer says in hindsight she's glad she made her wedding something she's proud of.

I'm soooooo glad we did it how we wanted to do it! I wouldn't change one thing! Just felt like sharing the #thoughtsfromtashascouch behind the private ceremony of #leonard2infinity.