Three Days of Worship and Praise as KingsFest Comes to Town

For three days an amusement park in the heart of Virginia will transform into a place of worship as the annual Kings Festival comes to town.

KingsFest takes place June 22-24 and brings contemporary Christian artists and vendors from around the country together for non-stop music, roller coasters and celebration at Virginia's Kings Dominion amusement park.

The event began in 1999 and is in its 19th year. Organizers say they hope attendees use the opportunity to grow closer to Christ.

Thursday's lineup includes acts such as Crowder, For King and Country, and Chris Tomlin.

On Friday, Mac Powell and TobyMac will take the stage.

Sidewalk Prophets, Christian hip-hop artist Andy Mineo and multi-platinum selling artist Skillet will close out the festivities.

A spokesperson for KingsFest tells CBN News the event is a great opportunity for the body of Christ.

"It's great to have thousands of followers together at a festival where they are all praising God and worshipping together," she stated.

