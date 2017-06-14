VidAngel's Comeback Plan: Big News for Families in Battle for Clean Entertainment

PROVO, Utah - If you're looking to watch a movie without objectionable content, you have a new option at home or on the go.

The company VidAngel has found a new way to resume its filtering service despite a massive lawsuit from Disney, Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox and Lucas Films.

It's been six months since VidAngel was blocked from streaming filtered content to their customers, and the legal battle still wages on, but the family-friendly service is making a comeback.

Even as this Provo, Utah, business fends off that serious legal battle, the company is celebrating with the announcement of new technology to allow their customers to easily filter offensive content from Netflix, Amazon and HBO streaming services.

"It just made sense that if the studios are asking us to pay streaming rights and they won't sell us streaming rights, the best option is to build the filtering technology on top of the streaming service providers that are available," explained VidAngel founder Neal Harmon.

Harmon shared the news with faithful supporters at company headquarters Tuesday evening.

"We had customers and families invest $10 million so we would fight this all the way to the Supreme Court, to provide them what they need and what they want, so failure wasn't an option," Harmon said.

A Supreme Court battle is still not out of the question.

Attorney Peter Stris has argued seven cases before the high court, and he's now defending VidAngel.

"The most important thing to watch is Hollywood's reaction to this announcement," Stris said. "Because if I am wrong, and I would love to be wrong, and Hollywood is supportive of this new technology and says, 'Hey this is what you should have done in the first place,' I still think we were right and the lawsuit will continue. But what that will mean is that there really is a viable path to filtering."



This new technology means VidAngel can stream videos from all studios, except for the four involved in the lawsuit. That's an issue they hope to present to the court in just a matter of days.