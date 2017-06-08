Why Some See Jesus in Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman landed in theaters around the world and was a big hit among audiences everywhere.

It's not just the action-packed battle scene that had people raving. Some say it's the Christ-like themes in the movie that's making audiences swoon.

"'Wonder Woman' movie was a Sunday movie," writer M. Hudson said in a review for TheFederalist.com.

"The Wonder Woman movie is the story of Christ, and it is obvious from Director Patty Jenkins' decisions that this was planned. The movie is wrapped up in faux Greek mythology, true, but there's no mistaking the Christology here," Hudson says. "To make sure you're getting the message, the cinematographer practically hits you over the head with it in shots such as Diana descending slowly to the ground in the attitude of the cross."

Hudson also describes how Diana has to leave her heaven-like planet to defeat the evil one on earth and bring peace to mankind. He says this is a direct comparison of Jesus coming down to defeat Satan and bring freedom through salvation.

However, Film reviewer Michael Foust isn't convinced and says he saw little to no Christian content in the movie.

"We see a couple of nuns, but that's it," he wrote on TexasOnline.net

He's also not a fan that much of the movie takes place in a universe of Greek Gods.

"Wonder Woman may take place in the real world, but its worldview is grounded within the Greek universe of gods and goddesses. It's a world where gods can have multiple offspring, battle one another and then die. Certainly, families of young children may want to address the subject of false gods, but the film provides an equally significant topic," Foust continued.

"'Only love can save the world,' she (Diana) says. We'll call it 'Wonder Woman theology,' and lots of our friends and family members believe it. Scripture says something very different (Romans 3:10-23; Ecclesiastes 7:20). We're dreadful, sin-filled creatures in need of a Savior (John 3:16). In other words, there are no good people."

