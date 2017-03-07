Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

A Voice for the Voiceless: Pro-life Film Highlights Power of the Average Person

03-07-2017
Ben Kennedy
5350774245001
DF_Voiceless_v2_HD1080_0_92.612
&quot;Voiceless&quot; film
"Voiceless" film
5350774245001

A Voice for the Voiceless: Pro-life Film Highlights Power of the Average Person

WASHINGTON -- "Voiceless," a new pro-life film, debuted Tuesday on DVD. 

The film tells the story of Jesse Dean, a war veteran turned community outreach leader who puts his life on the line to stand up against an abortion clinic near his church. 

"'Voiceless' is about him and how he handles that issue and at the same time how he lays down his life and really puts everything on the line to take a stand," explained "Voiceless" director, writer and producer Pat Necerato. 

Dean takes that stand in hopes of shutting down the abortion clinic, which could get him fired or even land him in jail. 

"Every Christian can make a difference for God in standing up and representing life," said Stuart Migdon, executive producer of "Voiceless." 

The film debuted on DVD Tuesday and even though the country remains divided on this issue, producers hope it makes a difference. 

"I think whether you are pro-life or pro-choice or pro-Trump or anti-Trump, I think you can watch 'Voiceless' and have an appreciation for what the main character is going through," Necerato said. 

"We can not only make abortion illegal, but we can make it unthinking and that's the message of 'Voiceless,'" Migdon added. 

One scene from the movie summed up that message up perfectly: "Isn't it our responsibility to protect these children regardless of the consequences?" Dean asks. "This is about being a voice for the voiceless."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles