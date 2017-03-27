Beyond All the 'Gay Moments': A Positive Power Rangers Tale

Disney's Beauty and the Beast finished at the top of the box office for the second week. But the Power Rangers reboot came in with a respectable $40.5 million.

Both films made headlines for subtle "gay moments" in the storylines. But a familiar strong man of faith also makes an appearance in Power Rangers.

Jason David Frank is best known for his roles as Tommy, the Green Ranger in the early 1990s. He is also a champion mixed martial artist and karate teacher.

Frank has a small part in this latest Power Rangers film. He hinted at this appearance when he sat down for an interview with CBN News a few years ago at Wizard World Comic Con in Richmond, Virginia.

He actually had his eyes on a Power Ranger movie, two karate schools, and a web and television series called "My Morphin Life."

Talking about his faith comes easy for Frank today. But his relationship with Christ started with a difficult loss – the death of his older brother Erik Ray Frank.

Erik Ray Frank played David Trueheart, alongside Jason, on "Power Rangers." Erik died in 2001, just months before turning 30.

Seeing his pain at that time, his wife invited him to church.

"I didn't really understand what the whole church thing was about," Frank said. "Then, when I lost my brother it was like people were telling me I need God and all that stuff, and I was like, 'If one more person tells me that, then that is what it is.'"

The tattoo-covered super hero felt right at home at Crosby Church in Texas. It's pastor, Keenan Smith, helped start Team Impact, a group of traveling professional athletes wowing crowds with their exploits.

"I'm from Los Angeles, so this church is like cowboy boots. Pastor Keenan is breaking things and I was instantly attracted to him," Frank said, recalling his very first visit to the Texas church. "I was like yeah, this guy. We sparred. We wrestled. And he used that to attract people to church."

Today, the man behind the green mask does his part to attract people to a relationship with Christ through his massive social media network.

"I reach five million people in a week through Facebook and Instagram, and I am just blessed to do that," he said.