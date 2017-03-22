Bieber Takes a New Leap of Faith...Literally

Popstar Justin Bieber took a leap of faith off a cliff in New Zealand this week, symbolically marking a new chapter in his journey with Christ.

Justin Bieber said the name of "Jesus" before launching himself off a cliff at New Zealand's famous Shotover Canyon Swing & Canyon Fox nature reserve. He fell backwards with closed eyes and hands behind his head.



#airbaptism #gracefall A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

The video of his fall has reached millions of people. He captioned the clip #airbaptism and #gracefall.

The post comes as a time when the singer and performer is trying to grow in his faith and get closer to God.

He was raised in a Christian home but fame and millions of dollars at an early age eroded his relationship with God. All of that changed when he rededicated his life to Christ and got rebaptized in 2017.

Now he uses his platform from time to time to express his newfound faith, including singing worship songs at his concerts, and posting pictures of him at church on social media.