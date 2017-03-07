Inspirational: Manny Pacquiao's Faith Highlighted on Social Sites

The world of sports entertainment is often full of glittering lights and glory, but no God. Professional boxer and Filipino politician Manny Pacquiao is changing that by standing up for God when the whole world is watching him.

The popular, social website Diply featured Pacquiao and his faith recently. The article details how he lives out what he believes.

When he is not in the boxing ring, or serving as a Senator in the Phillippines, he is sharing his faith with his family and followers on social media.

Pacquiao makes sure his fans know where his blessings truly come from.

Thank you God for all your blessings to me and my family. For the strength you give me each day. A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:19am PST

He unashamedly declares his faith in God.

"I believe in God our Father I believe in Christ the Son I believe in the Holy Spirit Our God is three in one I believe in the resurrection That we will rise again For I believe in the Name of Jesus" A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

Pacquiao is a proud family man who teaches them to put God before everything they do.

Lord, this 2017 we ask you to guide our family and give us strength. Help us to be thankful and content with all you've given to us. Teach us to love others and take care of those in need. We pray that you will guide and protect us. Use us for Your Glory and Your Honor. In Jesus name, Amen! A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Pacquiao is the hands and feet of Christ to those in need. He is a humanitarian who has build hundreds of homes for the poor and needy in his country.

This made me cry. I love helping those in need. A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:09am PST

When crisis strikes in his country he is one of the first on the ground to help rebuild. He is also quick to lead his more than three million followers in prayer for restoration and peace.

Pacquiao makes sure to keep up on his physical fitness and his spiritual fitness.

I need food for physical strength and the Bible for spiritual strength. May God Bless everyone. A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Sep 27, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

When he isn't in the ring or at home, he is serving God and country as a senator in the Phillipines.