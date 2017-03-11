'Miracle From God': Michel Buble's Son Progressing in Battle Against Liver Cancer

When singer Michael Buble announced that his three-year-old son faced an uncertain battle against cancer, many rallied behind the toddler to pray. Now the young boy's recovery is being called a "miracle from God" by his uncle, actor Dario Lopilato.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer following a biopsy at a clinic in Buenos Aires in 2016, according to International Business Times (IBT).

Earlier this year, Buble announced on Facebook that his son was responding well to treatment.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," he wrote.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words," he added.

His uncle recently spoke to the Argentinian newspaper, La Nacion, with a more recent update about the child's condition.

"After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well," Lopilato told the news agency.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Lopilato lives in Buenos Aires but took a break to support his sister, Luisana Lopilato, and brother-in-law, who live in Los Angeles.

He said that it has been a difficult process but his faith is getting him through it.

"For me, it's very difficult to talk about. But I believe in God and sought comfort in Jesus Christ and a miracle from God came, from the way it was discovered, after the operation, everything," he said.

Lopilato would not confirm reports about his other sister Daniela texting him with the message that "the cancer was gone." He said any official announcement should come from Noah's parents.

"I'd like my sister to be the one who recounts the details. But it was something that has united us a lot as a family. God exists," he said.

The announcement comes just days after Buble said he was pulling out of the Juno Awards in Canada.

Buble was scheduled to host the award show in April but said he wanted to continue to support his son.