National Geographic Highlights Execution of Bible Translator

The National Geographic Channel takes a powerful look at human history in a new series called, "Origins: The Journey of Humankind."

Jason Silva hosts the eight-part series that examines "pivotal origin moments" like the discovery of fire, money, and medicine. The show aims to "trace the innovations that made us modern."

The latest episode focuses on communication. And a part of that story explores the powerful role of Bible translation in communication history.

The show recalls the work of William Tyndale. He was the English scholar who translated the Bible from Hebrew and Greek into English.

The show's host, Jason Silva, discussed that element of the series with CBN's "Studio 5."

"There is a history in humans, a desire to control information, as a means to maintain certain hierarchies of power. Information, when disseminated widely without limits, can be disrupting. And disruption can threaten certain hierarchies. And certainly sacred knowledge is something you want to keep under wraps if you want to maintain certain structures in place," Silva said.

That's why Tyndale was ultimately executed for his Bible translation work. You can see the clip here: "Death of a Heretic."

You can catch the full episode on communication Monday at 9 PM (EST) on The National Geographic Channel.