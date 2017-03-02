New Family-Friendly Film Seeks to Prove Clean Comedy Sells

VidAngel, the streaming service that provides users with movies filtered for explicit content, is poised to release its first original movie.

The film, titled "Tim Timmerman, Hope of America," is set in the 1990s and is a semi-autobiographical comedy about the high school career of the movie's director, Cameron Sawyer.

It has been described as "'Ferris Bueller' meets 'Napoleon Dynamite.'"

The film's release comes in the midst of a heated legal showdown between VidAngel and various Hollywood studios, including Disney.

The studios filed a lawsuit against VidAngel to keep the company from streaming filtered content.

CBN News spoke with the founder, Neal Harmon, in November just before the legal battle began.

"There is a feeling in the air and a sense among the people that use VidAngel that justice is on our side. Ultimately, we just need to get there," said Harmon.

VidAngel says it plans on keep proving that clean content sells one movie at a time.

"Tim Timmerman, Hope of America," will be released in theaters March 3.