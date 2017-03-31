Will Smith Reunites with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Crew, and I'm Crying About TV that Didn't Require Homosexual Characters and Vampires to be Relevant

"Now this is a story all about how..."

If you can't finish that line -- or at least play the tune in your head – then you missed one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of family programming. It was the 90's sitcom that left you bobbing, laughing and even crying with the hilarious and insanely talented Will Smith.

On Monday the cast reunited and Alfonso Ribeiro aka Carlton posted the group snap on Instagram with this heartfelt shout out:

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

The picture features Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell.

Try not to let the nostalgia choke you up.

This is a reminder of a time when TV didn't require a homosexual story line or vampires to be popular and relevant.

Television programming has since taken a very dark turn. Even Disney is fighting for its right to perpetuate the homosexual agenda.

But there was an era when some family programming was a little less – messy.

It'd be a stretch to say this show and others of its time were completely innocuous. After all Will Smith did say this in one of the episodes:

"Hey girl, I'd marry your brother just to be in your family."

But at least the traditional family was depicted as a social construct to be emulated, not dismantled.

We're a long way from Kansas, over a decade out, but couldn't help but reminisce with this nostalgic throwback.

Now we pray for a digital revival!

