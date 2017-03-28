'Wonder Woman' Actress Celebrates Biggest Superpower: Having a Baby

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is doing more than fighting villains on the big screen. She's also welcoming her second baby into the world.

The Wonder woman star announced the birth of her newest daughter on Monday -- a little girl named Maya.

"And then we were four… She is here, Maya," she wrote on Instagram. "I feel so complete, blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful.

The picture shows her, her husband Yaron Varsano, their five-year-old daughter pushing her new little sister in a carriage.

This 31-year-old Israeli actress believes having children is more than just a basic part of every day life, but an actual super power.

"I grow humans," she said on an Instagram from January. "What's your super power?"

Gadot was excited to share the news about her growing family. She announced her pregnancy in November with a photo of she and her husband's hands forming a heart over her belly.

"So excited to share this wonder with you," she wrote in the caption, "#mommyforthesecondtime."

Sunday, right before giving birth, she posted another photo posing with her husband and unborn baby.

Gadot will be showing off her other super powers on the big screen as Wonder Woman premiering June 2.

Watch the movie trailer below: