Flashback: The Christian Artists Who Started on American Idol

05-13-2017
CBN News
American Idol is coming back.The singing competition was cancelled on FOX last spring, but Tuesday ABC announced the popular series would be making a comeback in the network in 2018.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at the Christian artists that made their debut on the show! 

Carrie Underwood - Winner of Season 4 
 

Jordin Sparks - Winner Season 6 

 

Madisa - Placed 9th on Season 5 

Colton Dixon - Placed 7th on Season 11 

Phil Stacy - Placed 6th on Season 6 

Danny Gokey - Placed 3rd on Season 8 

Chris Daughtry - Placed 4th on Season 5

