Flashback: The Christian Artists Who Started on American Idol

American Idol is coming back.The singing competition was cancelled on FOX last spring, but Tuesday ABC announced the popular series would be making a comeback in the network in 2018.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at the Christian artists that made their debut on the show!

Carrie Underwood - Winner of Season 4



Jordin Sparks - Winner Season 6

Madisa - Placed 9th on Season 5

Colton Dixon - Placed 7th on Season 11

Phil Stacy - Placed 6th on Season 6

Danny Gokey - Placed 3rd on Season 8

Chris Daughtry - Placed 4th on Season 5