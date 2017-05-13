CBNNews.com
Flashback: The Christian Artists Who Started on American Idol
05-13-2017
American Idol is coming back.The singing competition was cancelled on FOX last spring, but Tuesday ABC announced the popular series would be making a comeback in the network in 2018.
Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at the Christian artists that made their debut on the show!
Carrie Underwood - Winner of Season 4
Jordin Sparks - Winner Season 6
Madisa - Placed 9th on Season 5
Colton Dixon - Placed 7th on Season 11
Phil Stacy - Placed 6th on Season 6
Danny Gokey - Placed 3rd on Season 8
Chris Daughtry - Placed 4th on Season 5