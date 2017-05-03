Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

He Brought Worship to Steve Harvey, Now Caleb Serrano Takes Harry Connick, Jr. to Church

05-03-2017
Lauren Creekmore
calebserranoyoutube

Little Caleb Serrano has charmed the crowd once again, this time on Harry Connick Jr.'s show this past week. 

The tiny singer first went viral after leading worship on Steve Harvey's show

That's where the mature 4-year-old explained how he and his grandfather help lead worship on Sundays at New Hope Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC.

Then Harry Connick, Jr., decided to invite this inspiring little boy to his show too. And Caleb's latest powerful performance there speaks for itself:

Caleb also has performed another great Christian song on Connick's show. It's called "He's Sweet I Know." Check it out:

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles