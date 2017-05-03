He Brought Worship to Steve Harvey, Now Caleb Serrano Takes Harry Connick, Jr. to Church

Little Caleb Serrano has charmed the crowd once again, this time on Harry Connick Jr.'s show this past week.

The tiny singer first went viral after leading worship on Steve Harvey's show.

That's where the mature 4-year-old explained how he and his grandfather help lead worship on Sundays at New Hope Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC.

Then Harry Connick, Jr., decided to invite this inspiring little boy to his show too. And Caleb's latest powerful performance there speaks for itself:

Caleb also has performed another great Christian song on Connick's show. It's called "He's Sweet I Know." Check it out: