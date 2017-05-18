'If Grandma could do it, we could do it!' 79 Year-Old Graduates from College

A 79-year-old great grandmother just graduated from college this year, and says she always had a desire to learn.

"I'll always have a desire to know things," Lucy Capers said.

She grew up poor in a segregated Alabama area in a time when educational opportunities were not easy to come by.

Then at 18-years-old she got married and became a mother to three children.

After Capers retirement she made the decision to go to college.

She says this will inspire her own 13 great-grandchildren, adding that they will think, "If grandma could do it, we could do it!"

She now has two associates degrees from Prince George's Community College, but didn't stop there.

Five years ago she enrolled in an online program at the Univerisity of Maryland, where she received a bachelor's degree in Computer Studies.

She became the second person in her family to graduate from college.

"Education is the key. Just having that knowledge is everything," she said.