‘God, I’m Not Ready to Go’: Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Wife Says Brain Tumor Brought Her Closer to God

Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s wife, Jeannie, has revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and successfully underwent surgery last month to remove the mass.

Now, just weeks after Jeannie’s surgery, she’s speaking out to say that her life has changed for the better and that the entire medical ordeal has actually been “a miracle.”

“There’s just going to be so much to come out of this for me,” the 47-year-old comedy writer told People, explaining that she had a nine-hour surgery on April 18 to remove the tumor, which had wrapped itself around her brain stem. “All of this is a miracle.”

Doctors believe they have corrected the issue, with Jeannie saying that the entire experience has brought her closer to her Christian faith. She affirmed that she has absolutely no doubt that “supernatural powers” guided her and her family through the ordeal.

“Every thing has completely strengthened my faith in God, because I told God, I said, ‘God, I’m not ready to go. I have work to do. Please help me,'” she told People.

As for her famed husband Jim Gaffigan, he’s also calling her healing a “miracle” and is praising his wife for persevering through it all.

“Jeannie went through so many procedures,” he told People. “Like, she got an X-ray three times a day that — you would take a day off from work if you got, like, one of these.”

The family has openly shared their faith before, with Gaffigan exploring Christianity on his TV show back in 2015. In fact, “The Jim Gaffigan Show” series opened the with quips about what it’s like to be outed as a Christian in the entertainment industry.

“We played off the notion of being outed as Christian, that being Christian in entertainment is like being gay in the ’50s,” he told the Washington Post. “It really touches on my fear surrounding being known as a Christian.”

Read more about the couple’s Catholic faith here.

