Singer Fantasia says God Chose Her Next-Door Neighbor

Former American Idol winner Fantasia Taylor says her next-door neighbor was put there by God.

The singer wrote on Instagram that she wanted to share about her relationship with her neighbor, Angie, who is now moving away.

"The Bible speaks about praying for our neighbors and boy does this lady do just that. My husband and I turn back around and thank our Father for sending them and placing them right beside us," Fantasia wrote.

According to the Christian Post, Angie invited Fantasia to a Bible study even before they became neighbors. Fantasia recalls the invitation in her post, saying that even though she couldn't make it, she could feel the prayers.

Throughout their time next-door to each other, Fantasia said that Angie exemplified the biblical example of being a neighbor.

Fantasia has been sharing her spiritual journey with fans ever since her days on "American Idol" and said she's recently made a more concerted effort to bring God into her career as a singer.

In 2016, she wrote on Facebook: "When Yahweh, which is God, who sits high and looks low speaks, I listen. What I've come to realize is my Ministry is right there on that stage."

Fantasia continues to share her faith on stage and also on her social media accounts.

