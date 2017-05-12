Steph Breaks His Social Media Silence for the Best Reason Ever

Last month, NBA all-star Steph Curry went silent on social media to focus on the playoffs.

So far, so good: his Golden State Warriors are undefeated in their hunt for a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals.

But the former MVP came back Tuesday night in a live Instagram stream to show off his cooking skills for wife Ayesha Curry. The three-point specialist served up a five-star meal consisting of a hearty filet mignon for his wife.

He also took the chance to promote Ayesha's recently launched meal-kit called Homemade.

Curry's social media hiatus may be short-lived, however. The Warriors begin a best-of-seven series against the San Antonio Spurs beginning on Sunday.