Steph Breaks His Social Media Silence for the Best Reason Ever

05-12-2017
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Last month, NBA all-star Steph Curry went silent on social media to focus on the playoffs. 

So far, so good: his Golden State Warriors are undefeated in their hunt for a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals.

But the former MVP came back Tuesday night in a live Instagram stream to show off his cooking skills for wife Ayesha Curry.  The three-point specialist served up a five-star meal consisting of a hearty filet mignon for his wife. 

He also took the chance to promote Ayesha's recently launched meal-kit called Homemade. 

Curry's social media hiatus may be short-lived, however.  The Warriors begin a best-of-seven series against the San Antonio Spurs beginning on Sunday.

