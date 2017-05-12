CBNNews.com
Steph Breaks His Social Media Silence for the Best Reason Ever
05-12-2017
Last month, NBA all-star Steph Curry went silent on social media to focus on the playoffs.
So far, so good: his Golden State Warriors are undefeated in their hunt for a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals.
But the former MVP came back Tuesday night in a live Instagram stream to show off his cooking skills for wife Ayesha Curry. The three-point specialist served up a five-star meal consisting of a hearty filet mignon for his wife.
He also took the chance to promote Ayesha's recently launched meal-kit called Homemade.
Curry's social media hiatus may be short-lived, however. The Warriors begin a best-of-seven series against the San Antonio Spurs beginning on Sunday.