Tebow Surprises fan with Heartwarming Dance on The Tonight Show

Tim Tebow made one of his fans very happy this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a heartwarming moment, he invited Judy Adams to dance.

Tebow is involved in charitable work through the Tim Tebow Foundation, including celebrating people with special needs through a worldwide prom known as Night to Shine -- an event held the Friday before Valentine's Day.

"Kids with special needs are being celebrated; they're walking down red carpets; they're being cheered for, and it's my favorite night of the year," Tebow told Fallon.

Judy requested that Tebow would be her prom date that night. He wasn't able to fulfill that request, but surprised her on The Tonight Show.

"There is actually a special girl here in the audience, that went to Night to Shine here in New York, and she is so amazing; she is so inspirational," he explained.

"And she actually reached out to me and invited me to prom, and I was kinda flying all over the world going to a lot of them," he continued. "But we invited her mom here today, and she is here, and I am here. And so, Judy Adams, I was wondering if maybe I could have a dance?"

The audience cheered, and Judy was thrilled. Her mother wiped away tears of joy.