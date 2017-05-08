Tim Tebow's New Book Encourages Homeschoolers: "Find Out 'Whose' You Are"

Tim Tebow is winning in many areas of his life lately. One of them is with his most recent book.

After winning a Christian book of the year award from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association for his book Shaken, Tim Tebow wrote his third book with homeschoolers in mind. It's called Know Who You Are, Live like it Matters: A Homeschooler's Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity.

Tebow was the first homeschooled kid to go on and win a Heisman Trophy in college at the University of Florida, and now he wants to help out the next generation of homeschooled kids.

"Tim will guide you through 36 weeks of lessons, each based on a key Scripture, to discover who you are—by learning more about whose you are," a description of the book states.

"You will also have the opportunity to write down your thoughts, feelings, and ideas on topics such as: building godly character, maintaining great relationships, standing out from the crowd and doing things that matter in the big picture," it continues.

Tebow encourages his readers to reflect on scriptures and journal their thoughts and feelings.

"I know being homeschooled may not be the easiest thing in the world, so I wanted to write a book just for you. I'd like to encourage you in your studies by offering some lessons I've learned in my personal journey, lessons I want you to be a part of," Tebow writes in the introduction.

"I want this book to be about you: digging deep to find out who you are and what that means in real life."

Tebow also uses his book to encourage parents to teach their kids at home.

"As a homeschooled student, I know the effort, time, and work involved in choosing to educate your family. My parents were true pioneers in the homeschool movement," he says.

"They took responsibility for educating their children before the general public even knew it was an option. I'm so grateful they were willing and committed to answering the call. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you for doing the same for your children," Tebow writes. For more information about Tebow's latest book, Know Who You Are, Live Like It Matters which is due in stores on May 16.

