Twins Celebrate Their 100th Birthday Together in Photo Shoot

Twin sisters in Brazil are celebrating their 100th birthday this month, and marked it with an adorable photo shoot.

Camila Lima, the twins photographer, said she heard about the women, Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi after seeing a report about them on her local news.

Lima said she usually takes pictures of older couples, "as a way to inspire young couples," so she decided to reach out to the sisters hoping they would participate in a photo shoot to mark their milestone birthday.

They agreed immediately.

Lima said the two-hour photo shoot on Monday included hair styling, makeup application and pink and blue matching dresses.

She added that the two sisters were very excited.

"They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness," the photographer said, adding that both were "very happy and satisfied" with the pictures.

The twins also have very large families of their own.

Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, while Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.