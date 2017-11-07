Chip Gaines is Finally Cutting His Hair - For a Price

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair - and it just might save a few lives.

The 'Fixer Upper' star's long red locks have been a source of controversy for fans. Some hate it, some love it, but now he's finally doing something about it.

"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now's the time to put your money where your mouth is," he said in a big announcement on Instagram ⠀

⠀

The star went on to explain that he'll only cut his hair if his fans donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"So here's the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays St.Jude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos." he said. ⠀

"Donate to St.Jude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise," Gaines continued.



Gaines also provided links to the website for fans to donate directly to the cause.